BEDFORD — Over the past several months the Hoosier National Forest has received over 25 responses from interested individuals and organizations regarding a request for information about an area of the Forest located between Paoli and English in Orange and Crawford counties. Referred to as the Buffalo Springs Area of Interest, the Forest was looking to identify sites that could be managed to bring them closer to the desired conditions (objectives) established in the 2006 Forest Plan. It is an area of the Hoosier National Forest that has received minimal active forest management, in terms of ecosystem restoration, and has significantly departed from the desired conditions identified in the Forest Plan. Therefore, it has potential for wildlife habitat improvements, aquatic habitat restoration, and other ecological restoration actions. It also contains other opportunities for improvements such as water quality (it is in a municipal watershed), and trail improvements for sustainability.