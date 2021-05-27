Cancel
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Change COVID Reserve Policies

greystone.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past week, both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae have relaxed their COVID-19 debt service reserve requirements for borrowers across a range of multifamily products. With the post-pandemic recovery showing continued signs of promise, the GSEs have formally announced changes that will impact existing and new loan applications, effective immediately.

www.greystone.com
