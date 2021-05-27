Warren County Sheriff, Supervisors tour Mississippi jails on fact-finding trips
The Warren County Board of Supervisors is taking the first steps toward a new jail facility, with Sheriff Martin Pace leading several fact-finding trips around the state. During their Monday work session, the supervisors discussed their recent tour of the Pearl River County jail, which Pace requested they view for its dormitory-style housing features. Previously, the board toured the Hancock County jail.www.vicksburgpost.com