Mississippi State

Warren County Sheriff, Supervisors tour Mississippi jails on fact-finding trips

By Anna Guizerix
Vicksburg Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warren County Board of Supervisors is taking the first steps toward a new jail facility, with Sheriff Martin Pace leading several fact-finding trips around the state. During their Monday work session, the supervisors discussed their recent tour of the Pearl River County jail, which Pace requested they view for its dormitory-style housing features. Previously, the board toured the Hancock County jail.

