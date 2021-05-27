Democrats Use San Jose Shooting to Push Gun Control

KEN: We have these — we get these plans, you know, how to approach the show, so much to talk about, and then this shooting that took place yesterday, actually a killing. I don’t like it when people call the guy a shooter, but if you missed it we’ll bring you up to date now. Sadly another person has died. So, basically what happened yesterday we had a 57-year-old white man who killed nine people and then took his own life. And in the last 24 hours we found out more about this tragedy at the San Jose transit yard, the Valley Transportation Authority or the VTA.