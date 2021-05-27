Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Democrats Use San Jose Shooting to Push Gun Control

Rush Limbaugh
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEN: We have these — we get these plans, you know, how to approach the show, so much to talk about, and then this shooting that took place yesterday, actually a killing. I don’t like it when people call the guy a shooter, but if you missed it we’ll bring you up to date now. Sadly another person has died. So, basically what happened yesterday we had a 57-year-old white man who killed nine people and then took his own life. And in the last 24 hours we found out more about this tragedy at the San Jose transit yard, the Valley Transportation Authority or the VTA.

www.rushlimbaugh.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Control#Democrats#Guns#Gun Rights#Gun Violence#Vta#American#The Democrat Party#Cnn#Gun Crimes#San Jose#Man#Bullets#Self Defense#Mr Biden#Fire#Gun Free Zone#Killers#Real Horrible Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
San Jose, CASan Francisco Examiner

San Jose massacre analysis: Thoughts, prayers but nothing approaching gun control

Innocent people massacred. Shooter with anger and resentment issues. A well-regulated militia. On Wednesday in San Jose, nine people died of gunshots fired by Samuel Cassidy, a 57-year-old VTA maintenance worker. Law enforcement authorities said Thursday he was armed with three semi-automatic handguns and 11 ammunition magazines each holding 12 rounds, making them high-capacity magazines that are illegal in California. The shooter killed himself as sheriff’s deputies closed in.
Violent CrimesMarconews.com

After San Jose shooting: Confirm new ATF chief to police the gun industry and save lives

Break the gun lobby’s stranglehold on the ATF and allow it to protect Americans. It needs money, freedom to do its work, and an experienced director. The chasm between congressional inaction and the real toll of gun violence was on stark display Wednesday. A gunman was killing nine people at their workplace in San Jose, California, as President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives faced ludicrous questions about firearms from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
San Jose, CAWRAL

'Enough': Biden calls for action on guns in wake of San Jose shooting

CNN — President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Congress to "take immediate action" on gun legislation in the wake of a shooting in San Jose, California, that killed eight people earlier in the day, noting that he was ordering the flag lowered to half-staff just weeks after other mass shootings around the country.
Branford, CTncadvertiser.com

Opinion: Pushing back against gun control arguments

The opinion article by Edward Marcus about the shooting in Branford caught my eye. I was raised in Connecticut, graduated from North Haven High School in 1968, and have many fond memories of my home and surrounding towns. I am still connected to many of these communities because my high school friends and I remain close, lifelong friends. It saddened me to read about the incident in Branford; however, I take exception to Mr. Marcus’ opinion article.
U.S. Politicsamac.us

Sirens of Democratic Overreach

There are increasingly clear signals that the nascent Biden administration agenda and that of its Congressional allies includes many policies that are unpopular with voters and are unlikely to build support for Democratic candidates in competitive races in the 2022 national mid-term elections next year. What is most curious is...
San Jose, CABayInsider

San Jose VTA mass shooting now the Bay Area's deadliest gun massacre

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A mass shooting in San Jose that killed nine Valley Transportation Authority employees and also left the gunman dead when he killed himself now has the notorious distinction of being the Bay Area's deadliest gun massacre in history. An early portrait of the now-dead attacker, Sam...
San Jose, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden briefed on San Jose shooting

President Biden was briefed Wednesday on a shooting in San Jose, Calif., that left eight people dead. “The President has been briefed on the mass shooting and the tragic loss of life in San Jose by his Homeland Security Advisor, Liz Sherwood-Randall. The White House continues to monitor the situation and remains in close contact with local officials to offer any assistance as needed," a spokesperson said in a statement.
San Jose, CALake Geneva Regional News

Pelosi addresses hate crimes, San Jose shooting

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press event Thursday with leaders of the San Francisco Asian American Pacific Islander community to discuss the still-rising threat of anti-Asian discrimination and violence and highlight the enactment the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.