‘Purrfect Ending:’ Warren County Construction Workers Rescue Kittens From Skid Steer Engine

A pair of kittens were rescued from the engine compartment of a skid steer in Warren County Thursday morning in what police say was a “purrfect ending.”

Workers at a construction site for the new QuickChek on Mountain Avenue contacted Hackettstown Police after hearing meows coming from the skid steer’s engine department just before 9:40 a.m., authorities said.

A mechanic was then able to tilt the cab of the engine compartment and rescue the kittens safely, police said.

The workers also told police that they had seen an adult cat jumping in and out of the skid steer on two different days last week at their equipment storage area in Freehold, which is known to have feral cats, authorities said.

The skid steer arrived at the Hackettstown site Wednesday — police say the kittens came from the Freehold site and survived the “work day” before being rescued.

The kittens suffered dehydration but are expected to recover, police said. They have been turned over to the Animal Control Officer and were brought to Common Sense for Animals.

“What a purrrrr-fect ending,” Hackettstown Police said.

