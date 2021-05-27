newsbreak-logo
Charleston Co Public Library dropping late fees

By Steven Ardary
live5news.com
Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library says beginning Tuesday they will no longer charge fines for all overdue library materials. The library previously stopped charging fees on overdue books in 2018 and now they say they are extending the policy to other materials, including DVDs and Blu-rays, CDs, Chromebooks, Hotspots and other non-traditional items. In addition, CCPL’s Amnesty for All campaign will waive any fees incurred prior to June 1 if the item is returned to the library in June or July.

