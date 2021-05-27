The SBA's $28.6B Restaurant Revitalization Fund needs more money. Help could be on the way.

Gustavo Lasala, PeopleFund were lifelines to small businesses during pandemic. Businesses that already struggled to access financing prior to the pandemic were doubly hard-pressed to secure crucial funding during the global health crisis. That's where organizations like PeopleFund came in. It injected millions of dollars into the Texas economy in 2020 — and also was there to offer softer support. "We helped clients develop their own disaster-response plans," CEO Gustavo Lasala said. That ranged from connecting businesses with education and training to helping one restaurant set up a takeout window. Click through for insight from Lasala on how PeopleFund managed the past year.