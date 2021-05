Halifax County Board of Supervisors is facing a $785,753 budget deficit, but on Tuesday afternoon the finance committee recommended $565,678 in cuts, that if accepted by a majority of the board, now will leave a $220,175 gap in the budget. During the finance committee meeting on Tuesday, finance chairman Doug Bowman along with fellow supervisors J. T. Davis and William Fitzgerald whittled the budget deficit down to less than a quarter of a million dollars. Among the cuts recommended Tuesday was a $75,000 reduction in funds to the Halifax County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to which IDA member Marcus Hargrave firmly objected.