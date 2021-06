Fear is an adaptive behavior that we have to help identify threats. We are able to survive predators and natural disasters due to this ability. Fear is a mental state that can make you feel frightened or scared, regardless of whether you should feel scared or not. It is basically a mechanism that helps us escape danger. And help us recognize situations that are harmful and take steps to protect ourselves. However, a fear too great, though, may have a detrimental effect on your confidence and life-skills. There are some fears you need to overcome to achieve success in your life and reach your full potential.