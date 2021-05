WNBA Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The defending champions Seattle Storm are hosting the Minnesota Lynx at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Friday, May 28, at 22:00 ET in a battle between two teams sitting on opposite sides of the league table. The Seattle Storm have started the season strong and have three consecutive wins. On the other hand, the Minnesota Lynx are one of the two winless teams still in the league, having lost all of their three matches this season.