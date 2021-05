The reboot of the 1990s children's cartoon Rugrats features a single, lesbian mother. "Betty is a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community, and I think it's just so great because examples of living your life happily and healthily as an out queer person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that,” said Natalie Morales, the voice actor behind Betty DeVille’s character.