Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

2022 Sea Glass Wall Calendar

Down East
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho knew that discarded bottles and glassware could become such treasures of rare beauty. Collectors and admirers of sea glass will find much to enjoy in this wall calendar. Each month reveals a surprising array of wonders from the sea. All photos except for August and September are by Michael D. Wilson. August and September photos are by Nicole Wolf.

shop.downeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Glass#By The Sea##Tide Tables#Cover Photo#Moon Phases#Rare Beauty#Spiral#Wonders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Designfavecrafts.com

35 Glass Etching Ideas

Make the perfect personalized gifts with these glass etching designs!. Etching glass can result in beautiful decorative pieces and gifts everyone will love. If you’ve been thinking about getting into glass etching but don’t know where to start, then this article is for you!. Learning how to do glass etching...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

“Glass Peach”

On London artist Joviale’s latest EP Hurricane Belle, their light, furtive voice is as soothing as an aloe balm. Brushing up against synths, plucked strings, and horns from producer Bullion, the brisk four-song set excavates downcast moments through mesmerizing art pop. On the EP’s standout track, “Glass Peach,” Joviale’s melodies evoke a bittersweet resonance. “I felt like you were trying to use me/I guess it’s something that amused me,” they trill, with a lingering sense of heartbreak in the elongated phrasing. The song’s unusual lyrics, especially the “fragile and sweet” stone fruit of its title, become slightly more surreal as the song breaks into a guitar-driven groove halfway through. “I realize you are the real God!” they sing rapturously over chants, chiming keys, and a backing vocal that oscillates into a blur. That it all remains entirely danceable while still gently out-of-step is testament to Joviale’s captivating charm.
Animalsdesignboom.com

the glass ark, an exhibition featuring pierre rosenberg's glass animal collection

Le stanze del vetro in venice is presenting the glass ark, an exhibition featuring the extraordinary glass animal collection of pierre rosenberg, former director/president of the louvre in paris. showcasing over 750 works of art representing all types of wildlife, the exhibition retraces the history of 20th-century murano glass from this unusual angle.
wfxb.com

The Details Matters at Show Time Glass!

Greg talks with Justin Sigona at Show Time Glass about what we need to know before having our windshield replaced. For more information on Show Time Glass click here.
Milkathriftymom.com

Glass Pitcher With Lid

Constructed of thick glass, the absence of lead guarantees 100-percent recyclable products. Resistant to abuse and dishwasher safe, it is guaranteed to be a long lasting product. Textured glass allows for an immediate view of the beverage contained. Made in Italy. An integrated strong handle, wide mouth, and built-in pouring...
RetailTrendHunter.com

Slick Gradient Glasses Designs

Lateral Objects—a design lab from Stefan Beckman Studio—is turning heads with its playful collection of gradient glasses that are ideal for both indoor and outdoor festivities. The company is quick to note that these creations are "made for drinking but destined for display, [and that] each glass is a combination of two distinct tones blended together to create a gradient." The gradient glasses are brought to life by a delicate hand-blown process and are individually tinted with colors, creating a seamless transition from one hue to the next. This design is inspired by Lateral Objects' "favorite beaches around the world."
Pleasantville, NYtheexaminernews.com

The Evolution of Physiology of the Glass Wine Bottle

Recently, our family came over for dinner (first time in a long pandemic-time) and we were enjoying one of my wife’s new chicken recipes and a bottle of Austrian Grüner Veltliner. My granddaughter noticed the wine bottle on the table and asked what was in the bottle. “Grape juice,” I...
Video GamesGamespot

King of Seas

Sign In to follow. Follow King of Seas, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
PortugalTrendHunter.com

Quartz Glass Fire Pits

The GlammFire 'Alba' fire pits are a stylish range of opulent outdoor decor pieces that will provide a touch of figurative and literal warmth to spaces of all kinds. The fire pits from the Portugal-based brand maintain a rounded shape that is simple and modern, while the stainless steel base is accented with a rounded piece of quartz glass. This enables the flames within the pit to be visible through the glass for a magical experience during operation.
Electronicswolfandbadger.com

Magnetic Pink Computer Glasses

High quality and stylish computer glasses were made to protect your eyes from the harmful blue light of digital devices or bright LED / fluorescent lighting. This Blue Light Blocking Filter will provide you with better sleep and a healthier life - wear them while working on a laptop, watching Netflix, or scrolling through your phone. Look good + feel good.
Shoppingdudeiwantthat.com

WineGrasp Clip-On Wine Glass Holder

The wine lovers I know never have need to set their wine glasses down, but I guess if you're just, like, a wine sipper, having a glass in the backyard or at the park because all the other dudes and ladies are, a WineGrasp clip-on wine glass holder might come in handy.
Menlo Park, CAmenlopark.org

Raise a Glass, Quarantine-Style

It's time to gather together and raise a glass, virtually!. Round up our list of selections, if you like—but whether or not you are tasting along, we think you’ll enjoy this physically-distanced but socially-close friendly gathering!. Nick, your host, will regale you with beer (and cider) facts and trivia, and...
Books & Literaturefuraffinity.net

Wrong Glass

File type: Acrobat Portable Document (.pdf) [Download]. ----------------------------------------- Could not generate preview text for this file type. Kate learns the hard way that, when your friend is a maker, especially a mad scientist Toon Ink maker, drinking the wrong glass can lead to a bit more excitement than you bargained for.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Ways to Style a Glass Cloche

Glass cloche is a wonderful way to bring some magical feels to a home decor. You can use it as a blank canvas to paint any theme your heart wishes for. Here are some ideas to style a glass cloche. Use It to Store and At The Same Time Display...
Drinksdudeiwantthat.com

Rabbit Freezable Whiskey & Beer Glasses

Dilution, be gone! Whether you're a whiskey or a beer lover - or need a gift for Dad who downs his fair share of both - Rabbit's Freezable Whiskey & Beer Glasses will chill your libation of choice to the perfect mouthfeel with the addition of ice. Or refrigeration, given I've never actually seen anyone put ice in a beer to chill it.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

The Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low Returns in “Sea Glass” Next Week

Nike’s ACG footwear is on a new level in 2021, pushing the label’s already outside-the-box designs even further. This week, the Mountain Fly Low has resurfaced, showing off a new “Sea Glass” themed colorway, coming soon. The Nike ACG Mountain Fly made its debut last year, delivering a high-top, Gore-Tex-laden...
Lifestyleclips-n-cuts.com

Waffle Flower blog hop

Welcome to a fun blog hop! The June release by Waffle Flower has been revealed and we celebrate with an inspirational blog hop! Join us to see the products in action and to win prizes!. This month, the Waffle Flower release is full of stamps, dies, and stencils for the...
Video Gamesbitchute.com

Looking Glassed

Fellow Hammers! By the Builder's grace, lend me thine aid. You play as Amicia De Rune, the daughter of a French noble during the hundred years war. After a plague of rats along with a garrison of troops destroys your family home you must attempt to escort your younger brother Hugo to safety as your attackers want him for some unknown reason. Using stealth, your slingshot and wits you must sneak past roaming garrisons of soldiers, an avoid disease and the ever looming presence of swarms of rats that will eat everyone and everything in sight. Check out this review for this emotionally wrenching, terrifying game!