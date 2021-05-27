Cancel
Retail

CBD Shop ‘Charm City Hemp’ Opens on Light Street in Federal Hill

By Kevin Lynch
southbmore.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBD shop Charm City Hemp opened this month at 1205 Light St. in Federal Hill. The approximately 2,000 sq. ft. retail space is the former home of Federal Hill Natural Market, which closed last year. This is the third location for Charm City Hemp, which also has stores in Belvedere...

www.southbmore.com
