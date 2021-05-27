CBD Shop ‘Charm City Hemp’ Opens on Light Street in Federal Hill

No topic has generated more reader e-mails in eight years of writing this column than the subject of nonalcoholic beers. Anecdotally, it seems a lot of you are already drinking nonalcoholic beer, and for a variety of reasons. I hear from readers who no longer drink alcoholic beer, who are actively trying to drink less of it, or who just prefer their beer without a buzz during certain occasions. You’ve gotten really into trying new varieties, and send me recommendations often enough that it seems like the interest is there to merit more coverage.