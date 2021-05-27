Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

What is going on with prospect Braden Shewmake?

By Clint Manry
sportstalkatl.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOftentimes, the Braves organization will execute two major promotions for its top-performing minor leaguers, with the first one — at least in recent years — coming as early in the season as the first week of June. For example: back in 2019, catcher William Contreras made the jump from High-A Florida to Double-A Mississippi on June 5 of that season after hitting .263 with 14 XBH in a 50-game sample with the Fire Frogs (albeit, that year the minor league season didn’t start a month late). If Atlanta thinks a player is ready, the organization certainly doesn’t hesitate to challenge its young talent. And it seems pretty logical, because boredom is probably not the best thing for a prospect’s development.

www.sportstalkatl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Braden Shewmake
Person
Shea Langeliers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Baseball#Baylor#The League#Little League#Texas A M#The Then 21 Year Old#Double A Mississippi#Braves Country#The M Braves#Avg#Ab#Fangraphs#Pa#Fire Frogs#Outfielder Michael Harris#Catcher William Contreras#Prospects#Strikeouts#High A Florida#Minor League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Should we worry about these ten Braves prospects?

Other than the few lucky enough to be given an opportunity to contribute with a big-league team last year, most prospects across the sport were deprived of a 2020 season. Just one year may not seem like much, which may indeed be true for the ones already near the end of their development process. But especially for prospects currently battling in the lower levels of a minor league system, an entire season of no live baseball is huge.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves 2021 Farm Report: Johan Camargo and Shea Langeliers both slug multiple homers as the organization sweeps the day

AAA – Gwinnett Stripers (4-1) W, 7-3 vs. Charlotte Knights. The Stripers and Knights traded zeros for the first four innings, until in the 5th, Gwinnett’s Travis Demeritte slapped a line drive to left and hustled for a sliding-double. The hustle from Demeritte was key, given a few batters later, Phillip Ervin was able to knock Demeritte in to score off a grounder to third, giving the Stripers a 1-0 lead through five.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Rain, rain, go away

DH Zack Zehner 0-1 C Max McDowell 0-0 — hit by a pitch. Nick Green 2.2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 4 BB, 1 K, 1 HR — pitching in the rain is not fun. Game will be resumed as a doubleheader today, with the suspended match going nine innings and the originally-scheduled game set for seven innings.
MLB101 WIXX

Brewers’ Peralta excels against Diamondbacks

(WNFL) – Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta has always been thought highly of by Brewers brass. Last night doubters found out why. Peralta pitched into the seventh inning with a no-hitter, leading the Brewers to a 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Peralta who...
MLBsporttechie.com

What’s Going On With the Baseballs?

Batting averages are down, strikeouts are up, and baseballs are spinning off pitchers’ fingers like never before. When Major League Baseball made changes to its ball this season, the idea was to create more offense by having more balls in play instead of home runs. Yet, we saw six no-hitters and one faux-hitter (Madison Bumgarner’s in seven innings) before we even got to the last week of May.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox reinstate IF/OF Andrew Vaughn off COVID-19 list

The Chicago White Sox reinstated rookie infielder/outfielder Andrew Vaughn off the COVID-19 list on Saturday. In a corresponding move, Chicago optioned infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets to Triple-A Charlotte. Vaughn, 23, had been on the COVID-19 IL since Thursday as a precautionary measure, but he was able to take batting practice on...
Saltsburg, PAIndiana Gazette

Distinguished Senior of the Quarter: Braden Yard

Braden Yard, of Saltsburg, was recently named the Saltsburg Middle/High School Distinguished Senior Boy of Quarter 4, sponsored by the Saltsburg Lions. He is the son of JT and Kelly Yard. His activities include playing baseball, basketball, football and golf. He also enjoys photography and he is a member of...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Eric Haase's bat, Tarik Skubal's arm guide Detroit Tigers to 4-3 win over White Sox

While Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal pitched aggressively through five innings, Eric Haase stole the spotlight, homering twice in a game for the third time this season and carrying the Tigers to a 4-3 victory Saturday against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Entering Saturday, Detroit had lost...
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Gunnar Hoglund 2021 MLB Draft Profile

Gunnar Hoglund will be another player to take his baseball talents to the southern U.S. in 2021. The Ole’ Miss product has been lost for the foreseeable future thanks to Tommy John, but there is still plenty of great tools to make him a first-round prospect in this summer’s amateur draft. What makes him so intriguing despite the injury is one scouts are curious about. Hoglund has the talent that any MLB team would want in their farm system.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/6/2021

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-39) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (31-26) June 6, 2021 2:10 pm EDT. The Line: Milwaukee Brewers -225 / Arizona Diamondbacks +204; Over/Under: -7.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers meet Sunday in MLB action from Miller Park. This will be the final...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/6/2021

Detroit Tigers (23-34) vs. Chicago White Sox (35-22) June 6, 2021 2:10 pm EDT. The Line: Chicago White Sox -215 / Detroit Tigers +196; Over/Under: 9. The Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox meet in an AL Central matchup in MLB action from Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday afternoon.
MLBnumberfire.com

Brock Holt batting leadoff for Rangers Sunday

The Texas Rangers listed Brock Holt as their leadoff batter for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Holt will bat leadoff and play third base. Charlie Culberson will switch to second base, Nick Solak will take up the designated hitter role, and Khris Davis will sit today's game out.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants prospects rundown 6/1: Braden Bishop walks off

Multiple SF Giants pitching prospects put up some impressive performances on Sunday, but an injury to a young infielder could overshadow it all. Make sure to revisit our daily SF Giants prospect rundowns to keep up with each of their minor-league affiliates. If you do not feel well acclimated to the prospects throughout the farm system, you might want to revisit our prospect week articles that detailed the system from the top prospects to lower-level fringes. If you’re just interested in the biggest names, then the preseason SF Giants top 31 prospects list is the one-stop-shop for you.
MLBThe Eagle-Tribune

Minor League baseball Homers help Fisher Cats end skid

MANCHESTER -- Samad Taylor hit two homers, Gabriel Moreno went deep off the hotel, and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NY Mets) on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium. The Fisher Cats scored five times in the...
Gibson City, ILfordcountyrecord.com

Athletes of the Week: Tatum DeVriese and Braden Roesch

Braden Roesch | Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball. - Why he’s Athlete of the Week: Roesch did it all for the Falcons during a 10-1 victory against a LeRoy team that had won eight of its last nine games. The senior struck out 15 opponents in a complete-game performance, during which he allowed just three hits. Roesch also went 2 for 4 with two RBI at the plate.
MLBrotoballer.com

1B and 3B Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 11

Welcome back, Ke'Bryan Hayes. The top prospect was sidelined for two months with a wrist injury but hasn't missed a beat since returning from the IL. In his first game back, he collected two hits. In his second game, he collected two more, one of which was a home run.
MLBSacramento Bee

Dunning scheduled to start for Texas against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (37-23, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (23-37, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (1-1, 4.63 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-4, 4.67 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday.