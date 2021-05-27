Inslee statement on charging decision in Manny Ellis case
“I thank Attorney General Bob Ferguson and his office for a comprehensive investigation into the death of Manny Ellis last year in Tacoma. “In June, I called for a new investigation and for the attorney general to make a charging decision in the case, as it was clear to me that those needed to be made independent from Pierce County law enforcement. The resulting charging decision that was made today by Attorney General Bob Ferguson is the result of that investigation. This decision is within the authority of the attorney general’s office and I look forward to a full briefing on their findings.www.governor.wa.gov