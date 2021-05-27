newsbreak-logo
Kim Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Those Travis Barker Hookup Rumors

By Monica Sisavat
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
Image Source: Getty / David Livingston / Emma McIntyre / AMA2020. Kim Kardashian is finally addressing those Travis Barker hookup rumors after his ex-wife Shanna Moakler accused her of having an affair with the drummer during their marriage. During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 40-year-old mogul was asked whether she'd ever hooked up with Travis, to which she replied, "NO! False narrative! We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content.

