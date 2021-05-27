Kim Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Those Travis Barker Hookup Rumors
Image Source: Getty / David Livingston / Emma McIntyre / AMA2020. Kim Kardashian is finally addressing those Travis Barker hookup rumors after his ex-wife Shanna Moakler accused her of having an affair with the drummer during their marriage. During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 40-year-old mogul was asked whether she'd ever hooked up with Travis, to which she replied, "NO! False narrative! We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."www.popsugar.com