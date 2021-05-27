Kim Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Those Travis Barker Hookup Rumors

For over a decade, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been a staple in reality TV, and was the very thing that turned the Kardashians from a family name you might have been vaguely familiar with due to the OJ Simpson trial, to the most followed, multimillion-dollar brand they are now. After 20 seasons and a few spin-off shows, the family recently decided that their newest season will be their final one, thus ending an era in American TV.