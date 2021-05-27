Book drive benefitting Lowcountry students starts June 1
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A book drive to support children around the Lowcountry and honor one of the victims of the Charleston church shooting will start June 1. The organization, Reading Partners, is asking the community to donate new and gently used children’s books for kindergarten through fifth-grade students. Those books will go to the Reading Partners program which includes a network of tutors working in Lowcountry schools with students to improve their literacy and reading levels.www.live5news.com