newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lamar Jackson on contract extension talks with Ravens: ‘I would love to be here forever’

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been discussing a contract extension for months, even though nothing has been finalized as of yet. While talks are ongoing, Jackson confirmed he wants to be with the Ravens for the rest of his career. “I would love to be here forever. I...

blackchronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Extension Talks#Afc#Ravens Minicamp#Nfl History#Love#Consecutive Seasons#50 Plus Rushing Yards#Fastest Quarterback#League History#Selecting Rashod Bateman#Accomplishments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 5/17: Ravens Could See Production Early and Often From Rookie Class

Ravens Could See Early Production From Rookie Class. Despite having one of the oldest rosters in the NFL, the Ravens could see immediate production from their rookie class. "The Ravens value experience and production at the NFL level when it comes to giving out snaps," Ravens Wire's Kevin Ostreicher wrote. "... [B]ut in most cases talent is talent, regardless of age. The Ravens' 2021 draft class has plenty of skill, and there could be more immediate contributions from them as opposed to years prior with different Baltimore draft classes.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 5/14: Which Games on Ravens' Schedule Should Be Getting More Attention?

Which Games on the Ravens' Schedule Should Be Getting More Attention?. There are several matchups on the Ravens' schedule that fit the definition of a marquee matchup. There's the fourth meeting between superstar quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes in Week 2 when the Kansas City Chiefs come to Baltimore for the home opener.
NFLYardbarker

Denver Broncos schedule and 2021 season predictions

The Denver Broncos schedule for the 2021 NFL season starts with several winnable games against the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. It gets more difficult from there, starting with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. In all honesty, Denver’s success this coming season will have everything to do with quarterback. Should the team land Aaron Rodgers, it will be a legit title contender. With Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock under center, a bottom-end playoff contender.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson has been proving critics wrong

With critics since day one, Lamar Jackson has been out to prove them all wrong. They may still question him, but Jackson keeps exceeding expectations. As if it wasn’t already obvious, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the best player on the team. Jackson is no stranger to breaking records and is considered one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever in the NFL. After taking over for former quarterback Joe Flacco in week eight 2018, Jackson became the most sensational player around the league. The former NFL MVP does things on the field that many can’t duplicate.
Baltimore, MDchatsports.com

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to host Navy-Notre Dame football in 2022

M&T Bank Stadium, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, Baltimore Ravens, American football, Ricky Dobbs. “Every time we come to Baltimore the Navy football family has an extraordinary experience in one of the finest facilities in all of sports,” Gladchuk said in a statement. Gladchuk praised the Baltimore Ravens organization...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What’s the ceiling for the Baltimore Ravens passing game?

We all know how well the Baltimore Ravens can run the football, but our question now is how well can they pass it with all its new assets?. When one thinks of the Baltimore Ravens offense their mind instantaneously fixates on the run game. It’s hard not to, considering not only the team’s recent success in that department but also its fortunes throughout the franchise’s history. Studs like Jamal Lewis and Ray Rice had extremely productive years running the ball for Baltimore and now the team has guys like Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins manning the backfield. Heck, the team even has a dual-threat quarterback with Lamar Jackson, who is already on his way to being one of the greatest mobile quarterbacks ever. We’ve also seen plenty of vets run through (pun intended) and have career years like Justin Forsett and Mark Ingram. Better yet, some guys are made relevant because of the Ravens like Terrance West and Alex Collins. Honestly, if you love running the football and/or you’re a running back, the Baltimore Ravens are definitely the team for you.
NFLraidersbeat.com

Raiders DC Gus Bradley Has Short but Impressive Resume Against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

The NFL’s week one schedule was released on Wednesday and the Raiders will open the season hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The Ravens are a tough draw for the Raiders, especially considering Las Vegas will have to face Lamar Jackson with a defensive scheme that will be new to most of the players under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
NFLUCSD Guardian

Post-Draft Keys to Success for Each AFC Team

With the NFL Draft in the books and a long wait ahead for the next season, let’s take a look at the most important areas for each AFC team to focus on to improve their chances. Next week: the NFC. BUFFALO BILLS: Finding a consistent running game. The Bills will...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Eric DeCosta: I Would Be Very Proud to Have Lamar Jackson as a Son

During Lamar Jackson's three seasons with the Ravens, he has built close relationships with many people in the organization, including General Manager Eric DeCosta. That's particularly noteworthy this offseason as the Ravens and Jackson, who does not have an agent, undergo negotiations on what will be a mega contract extension.
NFLJanesville Gazette

Mike Preston: No clear-cut favorite in AFC North, but Browns add some spice

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have added some spice to the AFC North race. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry still has a special place in the division, but a third team only makes it more exciting, especially when Cleveland fans despise the Steelers as much as those in Baltimore. Now, if only the Cincinnati Bengals would join the party … but let’s not go there.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 5/17: Rookie Observations and more

Practice Report: 10 First Impressions of Ravens’ Rookie Class - Ryan Mink. You wouldn’t be able to tell that third-round cornerback Brandon Stephens has only been playing the position for two years after converting from running back. His backpedal looked smooth and he had no trouble turning and running with wide receivers (often Bateman) well. Stephens looks thickly built and worked exclusively at cornerback Saturday.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

5 Thoughts: Steelers Schedule is All Challenges, But Not Unbeatable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 regular season schedule is here, and it came with some concern. Not only do the Steelers have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, but they face three MVP quarterbacks, a Rookie of the Year quarterback, and some up-and-comers every NFL team should take seriously.
NFLCBS Sports

81Kelvin Benjamin WR

Benjamin has signed with the Giants as a tight end, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Selected in the first round of the 2014 Draft as a wide receiver, the big-bodied Benjamin will switch positions in his return to the league. Benjamin scored 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Panthers but struggled to keep his weight down and has been out of the league since 2018. If fellow offseason addition Kyle Rudolph (foot) isn't ready for Week 1, Benjamin could see increased opportunities for playing time behind enigmatic starter Evan Engram.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Fantasy Football Mock Draft 1.0

Free agency is over, the NFL Draft is done, and that means it’s time for the fantasy football mock draft season to begin. While the start of the regular season is still a long way away, it’s never too early to get ready to dominate your league. Winning in fantasy football is a year-long process, so it’s never too early to look at ADP trends and test out different draft strategies.
Coffeyville, KSkggfradio.com

Red Ravens Shut Out At Garden City

The offense just wasn't there for the Red Ravens football team on Saturday, being shut out by Garden City 20-0. Coffeyville only mustered 177 yards of total offense on the day. Starting quarterback Kolbe Langhi struggled to put the ball in the hands of his receivers early on, and was swapped out for backup Nick Arvay in the second quarter. Both quarterbacks combined for 11-of-31 passing, gathering just 87 yards and 2 interceptions. The running game wasn't necessarily there either, with eight different rushers picking up 75 yards total. The Ravens' one opportunity to score, a 44-yard field goal attempt by Skylar Seagraves late in the first quarter, was blocked by the Broncbusters.