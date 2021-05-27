newsbreak-logo
Pennsylvania State

Coudersport District Court Report

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following individual are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport. Roy Robert Button, 40, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with failure to register with state police. On Jan. 2, after pulling Button over for a traffic violation on Route 6, Ulysses Township, police reportedly found he hadn’t registered the address on his driver’s license as required by Megan’s Law. Through an investigation, police found Button has been living at that address since sometime in 2019. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4.

