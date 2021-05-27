NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets About 76ers Fan Pouring Popcorn on Wizards' Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers had the night off on Wednesday evening. LeBron James sent out a Tweet about the incident with Russell Westbrook and a 76ers fan (video can be seen of popcorn being poured on Westbrook from Bleacher Report below).
James' Tweet can be seen in a post below from his official Twitter account.
More on the Lakers can be read here.
"In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players," Westbrook said after the game on Wednesday night via ESPN posted below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
- JAYSON TATUM LEAVES GAME: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. CLICK HERE.