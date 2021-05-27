newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets About 76ers Fan Pouring Popcorn on Wizards' Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers had the night off on Wednesday evening. LeBron James sent out a Tweet about the incident with Russell Westbrook and a 76ers fan (video can be seen of popcorn being poured on Westbrook from Bleacher Report below).

James' Tweet can be seen in a post below from his official Twitter account.

More on the Lakers can be read here.

"In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players," Westbrook said after the game on Wednesday night via ESPN posted below.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
  • JAYSON TATUM LEAVES GAME: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
145
Followers
768
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kevin Pritchard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#76ers#The Los Angeles Lakers#Twitter#Espn#The Indiana Pacers#The Washington Wizards#Basketball Operations#Mvp#The Boston Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets#Nba Basketball Pacers#James Harden Status#The Game#Popcorn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAhawaiitelegraph.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are 210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (500) and Clippers (600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAwesb.com

Lakers vs. Warriors Play-In Game Set

Last night in the NBA for some teams of local interest:. The Lakers win, paired with the Warriors topping the Grizzlies 113-101 sets up a play-in game between Lebron and the No. 7 Lakers vs. Steph Curry, who just captured the NBA Scoring Title, and the No. 8 Warriors, with a first-round berth against the No. 2 Phoenix Suns on the line.
NBANBA

Nets Notes: Kevin Durant Dunks Home An Epic Highlight

The Nets left a gift for basketball Twitter on the final night of the regular season, a spectacular transition play into a dunk for Kevin Durant that YES Network’s Ian Eagle described as “one of the highlights of the year.”. In the final seconds of the first half, Blake Griffin...
NBAAt The Hive

Hornets’ Biyombo No Fan Of NBA Play-In Game

One of the most overused phrases in pro sports is "it is what it is." Among cliche speak, it’s popular with players, coaches and management across all manners of sport. Basically, it’s an expression that is used to characterize a frustrating or challenging situation that a person believes cannot be changed and must just be accepted.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.
NBARedlands Daily Facts

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAcelticslife.com

Previewing the Celtics vs. Wizards Play-In Game

The NBA regular season officially concluded yesterday, and now it’s onto the NBA Playoffs, or the NBA Play-In Tournament for the Celtics. The seventh (for now) seeded Boston Celtics are taking on the eighth seeded Washington Wizards on Tuesday, May 18th at 9:00 EST. The Celtics have limped to the finish line, finishing 4-6 in their last ten games, while the Wizards have been surging lately, in large part due to the efforts of the NBA’s new all-time triple-double leader, Russell Westbrook.
NBAAustin American-Statesman

Bohls, Golden: All eyes on the Brooklyn Nets as this year's NBA Playoffs tip off

The NBA Playoffs tip off Tuesday night with the first two of four play-in matchups, and American-Statesman columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden address 10 hot topics from around the league:. 1. Who survives the playoff gantlet?. Bohls: I know the Lakers are supposed to repeat and the 76ers are...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAusaonlinesportsbooks.com

NBA Playoffs Betting: Celtics vs. Wizards Odds, Trends and Picks

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics will host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night in a play-in game where the winner will be the No. 7 seed in the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics enter the game having lost 10 of their last 15 games while the Wizards have won 15 of their previous 20 games.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Jared Dudley Laughs At Seeing Teams Tanking To Avoid Lakers In Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained throughout the 2020-21 season that they are ready to play any team when it comes to defending their status as defending NBA champions. The Lakers were hit just as hard as any other team with injuries throughout the season which forced them down the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles ended their regular season on a high note, winning five consecutive games though they still ended up as the conference’s seventh seed.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Nets' playoff picture following the win over the Cavaliers

The NBA’s new play-in tournament is set to begin this week with the regular season in the books. Four teams from each conference have chance to occupy the final two playoff slots for the first round in their respective conference – and means that the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds could potentially be sent home early. How does the NBA’s new playoff system work, and which teams are the Brooklyn Nets projected to face? We’ve got you covered.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Washington Wizards: Breaking down the play-in tournament possibilities

The postseason is here, and the Washington Wizards are officially a part of the fun. The Wizards finished the season with the eighth-best record in the East. After a rocky start to the season, the play-in seemed like a saving grace, the only way the Wizards would reach the postseason. However, they actually would have made the playoffs if we were living in a pre-play-in society.
NBANBC Sports

NBA Playoff Power Rankings 2021: Warriors rise with Lakers clash here

The NBA playoffs have arrived. The Association's final week was filled with twists and turns as very little was decided until the last day. Now, the real season begins. The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers played with their complete collection of talent over the weekend, got a good health report from LeBron James, and looked like the immovable object we expected them to be when the season began. Unfortunately, their bad run of health has landed them in the play-in tournament with a date against the NBA's one-man unstoppable force in Steph Curry and the Warriors. The winner will earn the No. 7 seed and face the No. 2-seed Phoenix Suns in Round 1.