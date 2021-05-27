Shadow: The cicadas are coming, but they don't have to ruin your summer

Experts seem to think that 2021 will be the year of the infestation of the Brood X cicadas. For clarification, there are differing types of cicadas — one being the “normal” ones we hear every year and the second being a “Brood X” variety that emerges every 17 (or sometimes 13) years. Since 2004 was the last big infestation, then 2021 should be their next target date. I have already been getting reports of massive amounts emerging from their ground-based nests.