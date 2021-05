If you’re a dedicated fan of The Andy Griffith Show, you’ll know the answer to this question…. If you needed a haircut in Mayberry, where did you go? If you answered, Floyd’s Barbershop, you’re correct! Everyone in Mayberry knew that Floyd was the guy to see when they wanted a new hairdo. Actor Howard McNear played Floyd for six years on the show and he was as warm and inviting as a hot towel. But McNear wasn’t the first Floyd on The Andy Griffith. He was actually the second actor to play the part. McNear replaced actor Walter Baldwin after the first season. During an interview in 2003, The Andy Griffith Show actors Andy Griffith and Don Knotts opened up about their experiences with McNear.