The 2021 WNBA season is just around the corner, which also means that the 2021 WNBA DFS season is just around the corner. As RotoBaller's resident WNBA person, I'm here to get you ready for 2021. Some of you reading this have played WNBA DFS in the past, so you probably just need to be caught up on what's happened this offseason. Some of you are big WNBA fans who are just getting into fantasy, so you need to know what DFS even is. And others are DFS people who've probably never followed the W, so you need some help figuring out what this league is.