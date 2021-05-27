Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter: One, two, three strikes, you’re out

By Thompson Citizen
thompsoncitizen.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs our elected Member of Parliament, Ms. Niki Ashton, you are a disgrace to the office you were elected to to serve as our NDP MP. Ignoring travel ban to holiday in Europe? Strike one. When your constituents were displaced by the Churchill rail line incident, Manitoba NDP leader Wab...

www.thompsoncitizen.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niki Ashton
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Strikes#Strike#Parliament#Liberal#European#Churchill#Manitoba Ndp#Public Scrutiny#Ms Niki Ashton#Taxpayers#Credence#Rail Service#Ethical Behaviour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. Politicsipolitics.ca

iPolitics AM: Vote on Tory MP’s backbench bid to ban sex-selective abortions

It may be all but certain to down to a decisive defeat, but Conservative MP Catherine Wagentall’s backbench bid to criminalize sex-selective abortion will be back in the Commons spotlight this afternoon, courtesy of a make-or-break second-reading vote that will give her colleagues on both sides of the aisle their first — and, most likely last — chance to put their respective and collective views on the bill on the permanent parliamentary record.
Americasthinkpol.ca

Indigenous Services minister wants Pope to apologize for Canada’s residential schools

OTTAWA — Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says the Pope needs to issue an apology for the role the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system. A papal apology was one of the 94 recommendations made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally asked the Pope to consider such a gesture during a visit to the Vatican in 2017.
Americas895thelake.ca

Ottawa Unveils MMIWG Action Plan

The Trudeau government has unveiled its action plan to end violence against Indigenous women, girls, and the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community. The plan comes two years after the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. It features seven goals, and short-term priorities to help end violence against marginalized communities and improve...
Religionindiancountrytoday.com

Canadian minister: Pope needs to apologize to Indigenous

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal Flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, that's in recognition of discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Rob Gillies.
Americaswrangellsentinel.com

Canada says it will not hide from truth of residential school deaths

TORONTO - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday it's not an isolated incident that more than 200 children were found buried at a former residential school in British Columbia. Trudeau's comments come as Indigenous leaders are calling for an examination of every former residential school site - institutions that held...
Americasairdrietoday.com

MPs across Canada on the remains of 215 children found at Kamloops residential school

Warning: This story contains details about residential schools that may be triggering for some readers. MPs in Canada are saying the remains of 215 Indigenous children buried in unmarked graves at a residential school in Kamloops, B.C., are a visceral reminder of the trauma wrought by these institutions, and are calling on the federal government to act.
Politicsnationalnewswatch.com

On This Day in Canada’s Political History: Ontario’s Conservatives, led by George Drew, Return to Majority Status

On this date in 1945 you were probably in a very good mood if you happened to be a provincial Tory supporter in Canada’s largest province. After all, you had much to celebrate as by the time the polls closed in Ontario that evening, the Tories had crushed the CCF (the precursor of the NDP) and were sending 66 MPPs to Queen’s Park reducing the CFF to only 8 seats, from their previous 34. The Liberals, with 11 seats, formed the Official Opposition. When you consider that the Ontario Legislature then had only 90 seats, you get a sense of the magnitude of the Progressive Conservative victory under Premier George Drew. The election also marked the end of Liberal leader Mitch Hepburn’s political career, with the former Premier (1934-42) losing his own seat (Elgin) to the resurgent Conservatives.
Economymorns.ca

Ethics commissioner calls for suspension of Quebec economy minister over conflict

Quebec’s ethics commissioner is recommending that Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon be suspended from the provincial legislature over an ongoing conflict of interest. Ariane Mignolet says in a report tabled today that Fitzgibbon has repeatedly refused to follow the conflict of interest provisions of the ethics code for elected members by continuing to hold shares in two companies that do business with the government, ImmerVision and White Star Capital Canada.
Europelavalnews.ca

Italian Canadians receive official apology from the RT. Hon. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The National Congress of Italian Canadians, The Order of Sons and Daughters of Italy and the National Federation of Canadian Italian Business Professional Association have been working tirelessly, for close to 40 years, towards an official and formal apology from the Government of Canada with respect to the treatment of Italian Canadians during the Second World War. Together, these three national organizations represent 1.6 million Italian Canadians.
U.S. Politicsipolitics.ca

Ottawa turns to divided provinces for border decision

By asking the provinces how they think international travel should resume since it was largely restricted over a year ago, the federal government may get more questions than answers. During one of their biweekly meetings on Friday, the provinces’ and territories’ Health ministers will discuss with their federal counterpart how...
Public HealthBusiness Insider

COVID-19 premiums - Trudeau government leaves out federal correctional officers

MONTRÉAL, June 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Approximately 200 correctional officers gathered in front of Justin Trudeau's Montréal office this morning to protest the Liberal government's refusal to pay them the COVID-19 premium, even though they have been dramatically affected by the pandemic. A giant 20' x 30' banner was unfurled before Trudeau's Papineau constituency office.
WorldWHEC TV-10

Pressure growing on both sides of US-Canada border for reopening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The border between the U.S. and Canada is under new pressure to open back up again to travelers as more and more people get vaccinated for COVID-19. Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer said it's time to let people through. Schumer says he's seeing growing...
WorldCitizen Online

Stefanik wants Biden administration to unilaterally reopen U.S.-Canada border

If the two countries can't agree on a plan, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik thinks President Joe Biden's administration should take unilateral action to reopen the U.S.-Canadian border. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. It will remain closed through June 21...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

International Lawmakers Question Why U.S.-Canada Border Remains Closed Amid Vaccine Ramp-Ups

American and Canadian lawmakers are pressuring their governments to reopen the U.S.-Canada border as vaccination efforts ramp up in both nations. Representative Brian Higgins, a New York Democrat, joined two members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party, MPs Wayne Easter and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, to make an appeal for an evidence-based plan for reopening the international border. It has been closed to nonessential travel for nearly 15 months.
WorldWCAX

Stefanik: Canadian border closure not ‘equitable’ for US citizens

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is calling for a unilateral easing of non-essential travel restrictions at the U.S.-Canadian border if a bilateral deal isn’t reached by June 21. The Republican sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday citing how Canadians can fly...