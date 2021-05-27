Letter: One, two, three strikes, you’re out

On this date in 1945 you were probably in a very good mood if you happened to be a provincial Tory supporter in Canada’s largest province. After all, you had much to celebrate as by the time the polls closed in Ontario that evening, the Tories had crushed the CCF (the precursor of the NDP) and were sending 66 MPPs to Queen’s Park reducing the CFF to only 8 seats, from their previous 34. The Liberals, with 11 seats, formed the Official Opposition. When you consider that the Ontario Legislature then had only 90 seats, you get a sense of the magnitude of the Progressive Conservative victory under Premier George Drew. The election also marked the end of Liberal leader Mitch Hepburn’s political career, with the former Premier (1934-42) losing his own seat (Elgin) to the resurgent Conservatives.