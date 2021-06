CNN anchor Jake Tapper has weighed in on the controversy surrounding his colleague Chris Cuomo’s advisory meetings with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate,” Tapper said in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday. “And he said, Chris, in his apology that he delivered on air, said that he put us in a bad spot. And I would also agree with that.”