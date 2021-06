The men’s basketball team ended the season with their highest finish ranking in the Coaches Poll as the No. 9 team in the country with their 25-8 record. The team is losing some key pieces next season, such as the lottery-projected pick, freshman Evan Mobley, his brother sophomore Isaiah Mobley — who still kept his eligibility open to returning — and graduate transfer Tahj Eaddy. However, the Trojans still have some important members including redshirt senior forward Chevez Goodwin and new junior transfer guard from Memphis Boogie Ellis. Overall, the Trojans may not have their full force like last season, but will still be able to compete against any tough competition they would face in the conference.