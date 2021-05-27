‘School of Rock’: Jack Black, Miranda Cosgrove, and More Stars Respond to Kevin Clark’s Tragic Death
School of Rock lost one of its cast members with the news that Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy Jones, died. Other actors in the movie like Jack Black, Miranda Cosgrove, and more responded to the news of his death by sharing memories and well-wishes to Clark’s family. The film, which came out in 2003, is about a rock fan (Black as Dewey Finn) who turns to substitute teaching when he’s in need of a job. Dewey trains his pre-teen students to compete in a rock band competition and they all bond over their love of music. Here’s how Clark’s former castmates reacted to his death on social media.www.cheatsheet.com