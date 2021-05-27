newsbreak-logo
First Alert Forecast: relief from the heat this holiday weekend as storms fire up

By Gabe Ross
WECT
 3 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Thursday! Through Friday, the Cape Fear Region will sit squarely under a sunny and sizzling high pressure ridge. With, at most, scattered clouds, and few, if any, showers, temperatures will be free to surge deep into the 90s on the mainland and well into the 80s for the immediate coast each day. Wilmington tied a record high Thursday of 98 set in 2019. Expect a few more muggy nights as lows will only fall into the lower 70s.

