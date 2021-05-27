Cancel
Input shortages jeopardize CoronaVac deal, says Butantan head

By Gustavo Ribeiro
brazilian.report
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking to the Senate’s Covid hearings committee, Dimas Covas — head of São Paulo’s Butantan Institute — said that delays in receiving vaccine inputs jeopardize the delivery of 54 million doses purchased by the federal government. Mr. Covas said that the initial 46-million-dose contract with the Health Ministry has been...

brazilian.report
