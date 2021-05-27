Cancel
NBA

DeAndre Ayton has second straight double-double in loss to the Lakers

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeAndre Ayton totaled 22 points (11-13 FG), ten rebounds, and one assist in the Suns’ 109-102 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday. Ayton had his second straight double-double in the Suns’ loss to the Lakers, maintaining his production momentum even with the team putting up an underwhelming effort against the world champions. Ayton’s scoring and ability to crash the boards make him an asset to the rotation. His price point, upside, and current level of consistency make him an excellent value play for your DFS lineup.

