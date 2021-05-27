Cancel
NBA

Limited number of seats released for Games 3 and 4 of first round playoff series between Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz

By Memphis Grizzlies Posted: May 27, 2021
NBA
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. – A limited number of Plaza and Pinnacle Level seats have been released for Games 3 and 4 of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2021 first round playoff series against the Utah Jazz. The Grizzlies will host the Jazz at FedExForum in Game 3 on Saturday, May 29, and Game 4 on Monday, May 31. Tip-off for both games will be at 8:30 p.m. CT.

