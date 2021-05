WASHINGTON – Here's how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending May 14. CRACKING DOWN ON DEBT COLLECTORS: Voting 215 for and 207 against, the House on May 13 passed a bill (HR 2547) that would prohibit abusive practices by private firms that collect debt from consumers, student-loan borrowers and others seriously in arrears. The bill would require a two-year grace period before efforts to collect medical debt from seriously ill individuals could begin. And it would allow co-signers as well as borrowers of private student loans to discharge their debt on the basis of total and permanent disability, just as seriously disabled borrowers of federal student loans and their co-signers can do. The bill also would: