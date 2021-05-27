Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich 2 headlines BKFC 19 in July
Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich are running things back, but this time will do it sans gloves. VanZant and Ostovich first met back in January of 2019 on the first ESPN+ show in Brooklyn. The fight makes VanZant’s return after a year layoff and she got back into the win column with a second-round submission win. Since then, both have parted ways with the UFC and signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and they have now agreed to rematch one another at BKFC 19 on July 23 the promotion announced.www.bjpenn.com