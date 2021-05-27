Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich 2 headlines BKFC 19 in July

UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas said following her UFC 261 title win, “I love Joanna (Jedrzejczyk) but she gonna be mad.”. Namajunas made history last weekend at UFC 261 when she knocked out Weili Zhang with a head kick to become the first two-time women’s champion in UFC history. Namajunas previously held the UFC women’s strawweight title from 2017 to 2019 after she knocked out Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 and defended it once successfully against Jedrzejczyk until she lost it via slam KO to Jessica Andrade. Now that she has gotten her old belt back, she has no plans on giving it up anytime soon, especially to her old rival Jedrzejczyk.