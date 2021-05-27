newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Clears The Air About Accusations Made By Her Former Staff

By Kathleen Walsh
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kim Kardashian is not experiencing, like, the greatest public relations moment in her career right now. Despite a truly impressive new collection of thirst traps on her Instagram, and most public support for her side in the divorce from Kanye West, Kim has come under fire recently for a few different controversies. Among other things, Kim has been accused of art smuggling and looting by the Italian government, hooking up with her sister's boyfriend while he was married (which she denied), and violating California labor laws.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Shaggy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Kim And Kanye#Italian#Nbc News#Q A#Ig Stories#Termination#Labor Laws#Authorities#Plaintiffs#Smuggling#Employment Expenses#Domestic Workers#Fire#Reporters#Reps#Public Relations#Taxes#California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kim Kardashian & Travis Barker Reportedly "Never" Had An Affair, Despite Claims

If you thought the most challenging part of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s budding romance would be figuring out where he could find room for his Kourtney-dedicated tattoos, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news. (BTW, he’s inking them over existing tattoos now — there’s one Kourtney tribute on his chest and another on his arm.) Shanna Moakler, Barker’s ex, has reportedly been claiming that an affair between Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker led to her divorce from the Blink-182 drummer. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Travis and Kim for comment on the rumored affair and did not hear back in time for publication.) Now, an insider is responding to these rumors. A Page Six source said on May 17 that Kim and Travis have zero romantic history together. Say it with me: Thank God.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Kim Kardashian Hesitates To Show 'KUWTK' To Her Kids, Says 'Not Ready' Yet

Kim Kardashian spoke about her children in the new episode. She said her daughter watched "KUWTK" clips on TikTok. Scott Disick shared his concern regarding children watching the show in future. Kim Kardashian is having a heart-to-heart conversation with Scott Disick in the upcoming episode of "Keeping Up with the...
Celebritiesgananoquereporter.com

Kim Kardashian sued by former workers who say they weren’t properly paid or given breaks

Kim Kardashian is being sued by seven former workers who say they weren’t paid on time or given meal breaks, and that she refused to pay them overtime. In the lawsuit, which was filed on Monday and obtained by the Daily Mail, seven members of Kardashian’s gardening and maintenance staff accuse the reality TV star and businesswoman of violations of California labour law.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian calls out Kourtney Kardashian for being rude to staff

A new Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip shows Kim Kardashian calling Kourtney Kardashian out for being rude to staff. In the confrontation, Kim explains that Kourtney left their children's carer feeling "degraded" to the point where she started crying - something which Kourtney denied. “[The nanny] said she felt...