The rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau is once again at the forefront of the golf world, but DeChambeau doesn’t see what all the fuss is about. Koepka was being interviewed by Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis following the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday when he was distracted by DeChambeau walking by him. The two-time major winner said he “lost my train of thought hearing that bulls—.” The assumption is that he was referring to the sound of DeChambeau’s metal spikes. You can see the video here.