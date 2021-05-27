newsbreak-logo
NFL

Todd Gurley meeting with Detroit Lions for free agent visit: Report

Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree agent running back Todd Gurley is visiting the Detroit Lions on Thursday, ESPN reports. Gurley, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time First-Team All-Pro, and new Lions quarterback Jared Goff played four seasons together (2016-19) with the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions visit the Rams this season in Week 7 on October 24.

