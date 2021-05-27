NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Status Against Lakers
Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns has played in the first two games of the series for the Suns against the Los Angeles Lakers (series tied 1-1 heading back to Los Angeles).
During Game 1 on Sunday, Paul hurt his shoulder, and returned to the game and then left the game and returned again.
For Thursday, he went through shoot-around, and the post about him going through shoot-around can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The game between the Lakers and Suns is on Thursday evening at 10:00 Eastern Time.
More on the Lakers can be read here.
