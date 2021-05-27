newsbreak-logo
NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Status Against Lakers

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 3 days ago

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns has played in the first two games of the series for the Suns against the Los Angeles Lakers (series tied 1-1 heading back to Los Angeles).

During Game 1 on Sunday, Paul hurt his shoulder, and returned to the game and then left the game and returned again.

For Thursday, he went through shoot-around, and the post about him going through shoot-around can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The game between the Lakers and Suns is on Thursday evening at 10:00 Eastern Time.

