Cameron Payne is the next man up in loss to the Lakers

fantasypros.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron Payne totaled 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and one steal in the Suns’ 109-102 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday. Payne was the next man up in the Suns’ loss to the Lakers, stepping in for the team's hampered leader Chris Paul as his shoulder injury limited him throughout the night. Payne turned in a solid fantasy performance; however, he was unable to lead the team to a victory. Although Payne may be an excellent value at this time for fantasy, the possible change from Paul could impact the production of other core members of the team. Overall, Payne has shown upside throughout the year and is a logical salary relief play that could create new opportunities for your DFS lineup build.

