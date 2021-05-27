newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Tiger Woods: ‘My injuries from the accident were more painful than anything I have experienced’

By Tom Morgan,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods says leg injuries from his death-defying car crash in February were "more painful than anything I have ever experienced". The 15-time major winner admitted "walking on my own" is now his "number one goal" in the long recovery from multiple fractures. However, in his first interview since the accident, he declined to be drawn on whether he would be able to play competitive golf again. He told Golf Digest that the injuries he sustained have "been an entirely different animal” from previously career-threatening troubles with his back and knee.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phone#Rolling Hills#Knee Surgery#Car Crash#Microdiscectomy Surgery#Lower Leg#Golf Digest#Instagram#Suv#Rancho Palos Verdes#Leg Injuries#Multiple Fractures#Open Fractures#Crutches#Immediate Surgery#Rehab#Walking#Excessive Speed#County Sheriff#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfHollywood Reporter

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Opens Up About Rehab: “More Painful Than Anything I Have Ever Experienced”. Tiger Woods is opening up about his post-crash rehab, which he called “more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” The professional athlete spoke to Golf Digest for a story. L.A. Sheriff Releases Findings in Tiger...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Tiger Woods Opens Up About ‘Painful’ Rehab

Speaking to Golf Digest, Woods revealed: “This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”. The injuries were sustained after Woods’ serious car crash, which saw him fracturing both...
GolfMarietta Daily Journal

Tiger Woods: 'No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own'

Tiger Woods’ focus remains on the first step of his recovery from a car accident in February. “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time,” Woods told Golf Digest on Thursday.
GolfThe Decatur Daily

Tiger: Recovery 'painful' from horrific car crash

Recovering from the February car crash that left Tiger Woods hospitalized with a badly broken leg has been “an entirely different animal” compared to his previous injuries, the golf great said. Woods takes part in daily physical therapy after suffering multiple breaks to his right leg in the high-speed, single-car...
GolfPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tiger Woods shares current goal in first interview since car accident

Tiger Woods shared some details about his rehab process in his first public interview since his February car accident. Woods spoke to Daniel Rapaport of Golf Digest about where he is physically and how his rehab is going. Woods admitted that he’s no stranger to injury rehab, but described the current process as “more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”
SoccerPopculture

Tiger Woods Speaks out About Recovery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods is speaking out about his recovery following a car crash that happened in February. In an interview with Golf Digest, Woods talks about how he's been rehabbing non-stop as he looks to heal his right leg which suffered major injures in the accident. Woods revealed that the pain is very different from anything he has ever experienced.
Golfsportsmax.tv

Tiger Woods: Learning to walk unaided is my number one goal

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods says leaning to walk again unaided is his top priority as he continues a painful recovery following his shocking car crash in February. Woods suffered a comminuted open fracture in his right leg, which required emergency surgery, while also sustaining additional injuries to his foot and ankle as a result of the single-vehicle incident in California.
GolfPosted by
Best Life

Tiger Woods Doesn't Know If He'll Play Golf Again After His Accident

Tiger Woods is still recovering from his highly publicized rollover car accident on Feb. 23. After intensive surgeries, the golf pro is now in rigorous rehab, trying to regain strength and mobility in the leg that was seriously injured in the accident. Woods just did his first interview since the car crash, and got candid about what his goals are for his recovery. Read on to see what the golfer has to say about his future on and off the green.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods: "I have never felt so much pain"

Tiger Woods explains the rehabilitation process undertaken after the serious car accident last February in Los Angeles. Aimed at fully recovering the functionality of the operated right leg. Tiger Woods, statements. "I've never felt so much pain before as on this occasion. 'Should I go back to golf?' Now I'm...
Soccerweisradio.com

Tiger Woods makes rare public appearance following accident

Three months after undergoing emergency surgery following a serious car accident, golf pro Tiger Woods appeared in public for the first time over the weekend. A picture shared on a Luna Perrone‘s Instagram account shows Woods, on crutches, posing next to the youngster who is battling Ewing’s Sarcoma. “I got...
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods: "New location, different course"

Tiger Woods’ new mini-golf and entertainment center PopStroke is expanding beyond Florida, with plans to open in Arizona next year. PopStroke Entertainment, now open in Port St. Lucie and Fort Myers, Florida, said it has signed agreements for new locations across the South and Southwest that will open over the next 12 to 18 months, including near Scottsdale and in Glendale.