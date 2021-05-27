Tiger Woods: ‘My injuries from the accident were more painful than anything I have experienced’

Tiger Woods says leg injuries from his death-defying car crash in February were "more painful than anything I have ever experienced". The 15-time major winner admitted "walking on my own" is now his "number one goal" in the long recovery from multiple fractures. However, in his first interview since the accident, he declined to be drawn on whether he would be able to play competitive golf again. He told Golf Digest that the injuries he sustained have "been an entirely different animal” from previously career-threatening troubles with his back and knee.