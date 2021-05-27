newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Breaking: Man City Travelling Squad To Face Chelsea In the Champions League Final

By harryasiddall
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWNhI_0aDgYuuO00

Pep Guardiola has picked 24 players to take to Portugal to compete in Manchester City's first ever Champions League final - the biggest game in the clubs recent history.

In full the list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, James Trafford.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Eric Garcia, Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Midfielders: Rodrigo, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden.

Forwards: Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero.

The Blues have performed magnificently already to reach this point. Beating both Borussia Dortmund in the quarters and Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals with such ease showed an incredible amount of authority.

The key player in this run has been Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian has already scored a crucial penalty against Borussia Dortmund and three of Manchester City's four goals against Paris. The same goes for Phil Foden, who has contributed to six goals in the Champions League so far this season.

Every man will be desperate to get some game-time on Saturday night, when Manchester City take on Chelseas for Europe's top prize.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
68
Followers
846
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Benjamin Mendy
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Person
Ferran Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#Borussia Dortmund#Algerian#The Champions League#Twitter#Goalkeepers#Midfielders#Paris Saint Germain#Forwards#Defenders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguewearebrighton.com

Brighton FPL Gameweek 37: Seagulls attack can give Man City a fright

Despite being without key personnel for their weekend match against West Ham United, Brighton still managed to pick up a decent point from a side fighting for Champions League football thanks to Danny Welbeck, who has been delivering serious returns in attack for FPL managers over recent weeks. Welbeck (£5.5...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola welcomes back De Bruyne, Ederson

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is happy seeing the medical room clear ahead of the Champions League final. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training after injury, which serves as a timely boost for City, while Guardiola confirmed Ederson will be back between the sticks after Scott Carson's surprise inclusion last week.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City ace Mahrez: Can I win the Ballon d'Or?

Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez admits the Ballon d'Or is now beyond him. Despite the Algeria international enjoying career best form this season, the 30 year-old concedes the game's top prize is out of reach. He told RMC: "I wouldn't go that far. "Now I am focused on the Champions...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City dressing room hasn't spoken for ONE second about upcoming Champions League final with Chelsea as boss urges his side to 'stay focused' in bid to build momentum for Porto finale

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City cannot take their foot off the gas in the remaining Premier League games. City face Brighton on Tuesday before lifting the league trophy in front of their supporters at the Etihad Stadium after Sunday’s match against Everton. Guardiola will continue to rotate his team but...
Soccermancity.com

Megan Campbell departs

The Republic of Ireland international moved to the Academy Stadium in February 2016 and helped the team to secure a domestic treble, assisting two goals in the Women’s FA Cup Final. Making 43 appearances in all competitions during her time at City, scoring one goal, the 27-year-old also played her...
Diamond Bar, CATire Business

Nexen Tire congratulates partner Man City on Premier League title

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — Nexen Tire Corp. armed itself with the right team during this year's Premier League season. The tire maker's long-term partner, Manchester City Football Club, recently won the Premier League title for the fifth time in the past decade. Nexen has been a partner of Man City...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.
Manchester, ILthesportsbank.net

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City continue their victory lap around the Premier League as they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday. What kind of changes can we expect from Pep Guardiola?. City come into this game on the back of a thrilling 4-3 win over Newcastle United. Getting as many wins...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

What Ruben Dias Has Said About His Man City Teammates and Pep Guardiola

Dias has had an enormous impact on Manchester City’s performance this season, proving to be worth every penny of his €68 million move from Benfica last summer. Hardly has a player had such an immensely transformative effect on a football team, that too in his first season with the club. An old-school centre back, perfectly suited for modern-day football, Dias exudes confidence on the pitch along with his well-thought and exceptionally well-calculated tackles.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Riyad Mahrez states he 'wants to end his career at Manchester City' as he admits latest Premier League title victory has been 'very special' after being motivated by losing out to Liverpool last season

Riyad Mahrez admits he is open to the possibility of ending his career at Manchester City after winning his third Premier League title. Mahrez joined Pep Guardiola's side from Leicester City in the summer of 2018 for £60million and has since flourished as a winger, helping them reclaim the title this season.