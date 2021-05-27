Cancel
NBA

LeBron James limits mistakes in win over the Suns

fantasypros.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames limited his mistakes in the Lakers’ win over the Suns by only committing one turnover in Game 2. Although he did not increase his overall fantasy production from the first game, he produced better "real" game results that swung the momentum back into the Lakers' direction. With this win and new mental edge, he could leverage his IQ and experience to disrupt the Suns' post-season campaign. If James does manage to hit the "switch," it would not be a surprise if the Lakers began to turn in stronger fantasy performances. James is always a candidate for consideration when building out your lineups, and given the challenging environment, he could be an elite under-owned asset for your roster.

www.fantasypros.com
Person
Lebron James
#Suns#Elite#The Lakers#Fantasy Impact#Edge
