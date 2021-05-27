LeBron James limits mistakes in win over the Suns

Steve Nash couldn't be prouder seeing Phoenix winning like it did when he was orchestrating the show during a run of five postseason appearances in six years. "It feels great," the first-year Brooklyn head coach said last month before the Nets beat the Suns. "Not only to see the team winning, but to see the way they play. What Monty (Williams) has done with the team is really exciting for me. They're clearly one of the best teams in the league and just had an incredible season start to finish. I'm really admiring not only what everyone over there has done, but I'm just happy to see the Suns back in prominence.