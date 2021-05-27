New Real Madrid coach: Conte, Raúl frontrunners as Pochettino and Xabi emerge as options
Real Madrid have been left without a coach after the club announced the official resignation of Zinedine Zidane on Thursday. This is Zidane’s second Bernabéu exit after his departure in 2018; and the third if we take into account the one he made as a player. However, this time it has not come so much as a surprise to the dressing room or the board, which has been preparing for this scenario for several weeks now.en.as.com