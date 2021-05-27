Is Joe Douglas Playing Waiting Game Once Again?
Because he was hired in the months that followed the 2019 NFL draft and the current offseason is still ongoing, Jets GM Joe Douglas has only had one full offseason as the man in charge for his New York Jets. To say he has shown any established patters in the type of players he has acquired would probably be a bit premature. But that's not to say he hasn't shown any tendencies as a GM. Douglas has proven himself to be the type of guy who, even when he knows what needs to be done, won't do it until the time is right. Douglas is willing to wait things out until he can get what he wants.