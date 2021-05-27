newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The 3 Reasons Cowboys QB Dak Will Win NFL Comeback Player of the Year

By Mike Fisher
Posted by 
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBLGn_0aDgXcIl00

FRISCO - Different gambling outlets have different thoughts on the exact numbers. But most seem to agree: The smart bet to win the 2021 NFL Comeback of the Player, as released at DraftKings Sportsbook, is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

It's a smart bet for a couple of reasons, one of which how complete his physical comeback truly is. “I’m healthy,” Prescott said over the weekend. “If we had to play a game now, I could go out there and be very successful. Start the game, finish the game and not even worry about the leg.”

Another reason Prescott sits atop the betting odds as the clear favorite at odds of +175? He is not only a centerpiece player - he's also a centerpiece player for a team that most oddsmakers think will rebound from last year's dismal 6-10 season and will be back in contention in the NFC East.

"Absolutely,'' said COO Stephen Jones when asked if he believes this offseason's signing of Prescott to a four-year, $160 million deal catapults Dallas to the top of the divisional heap, Dak quickly adding that he envisions a "Super Bowl parade'' in DFW.

Prescott's track record is reason enough to believe that he will be up and over the likes of the Giants' Saquon Barkley and others. Prescott was on his way to a stellar prior to sustaining that gruesome ankle injury in Week 5; he'd put up 1,856 passing yards and 12 total touchdowns in fewer than five games before going down.

And his assemblage of talent matters, too. Dallas' pass-catching trio of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup might be the NFL's best, he has a two-time NFL rushing champ in Ezekiel Elliott, and he has, by the time we get to training camp, a healthy O-line.

But there is one more factor, as pointed out by Frankie Taddio here:

"Over the last 19 years, the NFL CPOY Award has been awarded to quarterbacks an overwhelming 13 times.''

Indeed, last season, Washington quarterback Alex Smith won the award following his heroic comeback season, and from 2008 through 2013, the award was all about quarterbacks.

But what about Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Joe Mixon? Writs Taddio:

"All bettors should take a strong pause on any wagers involving running backs in this betting market. ... You need to go back 20 seasons to find the last running back to garner Comeback Player of the Year honors, with Garrison Hearst taking home the award in 2001.''

CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
300
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Garrison Hearst
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Alex Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Team Player#Record Player#Draftkings Sportsbook#Giants#Comeback Player#Quarterbacks#The Game#Running Backs#Talent Matters#Frisco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLdenvergazette.com

Betting: Prescott, McCaffrey solid picks for Comeback Player of the Year

Tim Tebow may be all the talk of the NFL, but not even the most devout follower of His Holiness has faith in submitting a 33/1 Comeback Player of the Year ticket. What other players on the rebound could score backers some cold, hard cash? Brad Evans from FTN Bets tosses his hat in the ring on who could hoist the hardware.
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Cowboys coach: Dak Prescott expected to be cleared for camp

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy expects quarterback Dak Prescott to be fully cleared for training camp in July. "I have no reason not to think that," McCarthy said, per ESPN. "I think this week in Phase 2 will be a nice step in that direction. ... I know he feels really good."
NFLinsidethestar.com

Mike McCarthy Expects Dak Prescott to be Back for Training Camp

In a press conference yesterday as part of the Dallas Cowboys’ rookie camp, Head Coach Mike McCarthy stated that Quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be medically cleared to participate at training camp later this summer. Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October of 2020 which required surgery to...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Dak Prescott ranks fourth on the 2021 Forbes list of highest-paid athletes across the world

In some ways it feels like it happened forever ago, but it was only a few months in the rearview mirror that the Dallas Cowboys finally locked down quarterback Dak Prescott with a long-term deal. We re-visit this not to re-hash the debate about whether or not Prescott should have been paid. The facts are that he was, is, and will be by the Dallas Cowboys for the foreseeable future.
NFLinsidethestar.com

Who Will Open Up 2021 At Backup Quarterback?

The Cowboys made backup Quarterback a priority last season in signing Andy Dalton. It looked like a move that would pay off after Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending injury in week five, but that wasn’t the case. Dallas lost its next four games and ultimately missed the playoffs with a 6-10 record.
NFLTampa Bay News Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Play NFL Kickoff Game

The next season of the NFL is several months away, and nobody knows what thrills and spills it will involve when it arrives. We do already know that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make a little bit of history, though. For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Bucs will take part in the NFL Kickoff Game when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Florida on Thursday, September 9th.
NFLDallas News

Where does Cowboys’ Dak Prescott rank in the tiers of NFL quarterbacks?

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finally agreed to a 4-year, 160 million megadeal this offseason. The deal gives Prescott the second-highest average salary ($40 million) in the NFL behind Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($45 million). Does that mean Prescott is currently the second-best quarterback in the league behind...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Draft pick signings have officially begun

Cowboys agree to terms with draft choices Israel Mukuamu, Matt Farniok - Charean Williams, PFT. As rookie mini camp is set to kick off this weekend, the Cowboys have begun to sign players from their draft class. The Cowboys have agreed to terms with a pair of draft picks, Michael...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboy 2021 position groups: Evaluating the quarterbacks

The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for the season with voluntary team works at The Star, and will ramp up to rookie minicamps, virtual meetings, and then training camp in Oxnard, CA. During that time we will be going position by position and evaluate the roster to determine if the Cowboys are in a good place, or still have some work to do in order to upgrade the position via free agency.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Brett Hundley set to visit Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals moved on from quarterback Brett Hundley after two seasons and did not re-sign the free agent. After serving as Kyler Murray’s backup in 2019 and even contributing to a victory in Seattle, Hundley was relegated to third string last year and was inactive for all 16 games.
NFL247Sports

Dallas Cowboys provide update on Dak Prescott's return from injury

Dak Prescott has not minced words this spring regarding the status of his injury rehab, as he has previously said that he feels like he could play in a game right now. Still, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback did suffer a severe leg injury last season that could bring with it some mental hurdles as he returns to full-on football activities over the course of the next few months.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Sean Lee on when he knew Dak Prescott could play in NFL

Jump back to his rookie season in the NFL and nobody had Dak Prescott pegged as the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys until an injury to former quarterback Tony Romo took place. While playing a rookie — and a fourth-round rookie at that — is something that can be a concern for most teams, the Cowboys were not concerned about Prescott that year. Newly retired player and former Cowboy Sean Lee explained on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday when he knew Prescott was for real.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):