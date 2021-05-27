Cancel
Three candidates who could replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

By Kelvin Loyola whatsapp
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking a few days to consider his future, Zinedine Zidane (48) announced his resignation as Real Madrid coach effective immediately on Thursday morning. In a statement, Real Madrid addressed the situation citing: "It's time now to respect his decision and show our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion for all these years, and for what he represents for Real Madrid... He knows that Real Madrid is and always will be his home."

