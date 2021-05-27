Big 3 up top, Next Gen down below: Men's 2021 French Open preview

This year’s Roland Garros men’s draw, to borrow a phrase from another Paris story, is a tale of two halves. To put it in simple generational terms, the Big 3—Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer—are in the top half, while most of the Next Gen—Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem—have landed in the bottom. That means this will be a big opportunity for one of the young guys to reach a major final.