Next Tottenham manager set to be deprived of future star after Manchester United masterclass
On a night when many expected Jose Mourinho and Tottenham to be competing for the Europa League trophy, one man with Spurs connections tasted victory in Gdansk. Installed as one of the favourites for the competition at the start of the campaign, the Lilywhites unfortunately crashed out in embarrassing fashion as Dinamo Zagreb overturned a two-goal deficit to prevail in the Round of 16 second leg back in March.www.football.london