Phil Mickelson (73) crashes at Colonial: 'But I won the PGA, so ..."

By Ryan Lavner
Golf Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson couldn’t pick up Thursday where he left off at the PGA Championship – and that seemed perfectly OK with him. “I didn’t play well. I shot 3 over,” Mickelson told reporters after an opening 73 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. “But I won the PGA, so ...”. Mickelson...

Golfthespun.com

Phil Mickelson Reportedly Accepts Special Invitation To Play In U.S. Open

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open this June, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the one major he’s never won. On Friday, Mickelson announced that he has accepted a special invitation to play at Torrey Pines. He cited his long-standing desire to win the U.S. Open as a major reason for accepting the invitation.
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Phil Mickelson holes out from the bunker at PGA Championship (Video)

Left-handed pioneer Phil Mickelson hit the shot of the tournament at the PGA. Mickelson gained a two-stroke lead on Brooks Koepka (for the moment) on the fourth hole with arguably the shot of the tournament. Facing a daunting bunker birdie attempt, Mickelson chipped the putt onto the front of the green, and let the ball do the rest.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of streaks ended as the Kansas City Royals took the opener of their doubleheader with the White Sox in Chicago. Salvador Perez belted a three-run homer and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run drive as the Royals dumped the White Sox, 6-2. The Royals had dropped 11 in a row before ending the White Sox’s six-game winning streak.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
GolfFort Worth Star-Telegram

Why Phil Mickelson is honoring Colonial commitment after epic PGA Championship win

When Phil Mickelson committed to this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge, it was prior to the PGA Championship. Colonial officials were thrilled, of course, and they saw a bump in ticket sales with one of golf’s top names joining the field. Then Mickelson shocked everyone by becoming the oldest major champion,...
GolfFrankfort Times

Spieth, Garcia open with 63s at Colonial; Mickelson 10 back

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Phil Mickelson kept hearing congratulatory words as he made his way around Colonial, and there was a huge roar from the crowd when the PGA Championship winner made a long putt to finish his round. Jordan Spieth kept making birdies in the same group. Spieth...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Admission On Phil Mickelson

Few golfers on the PGA Tour, if any, are more widely beloved than Phil Mickelson. The lovable left-handed golfer is as personable as they come. Mickelson, 50, has competed at the top of the sport for multiple decades. However, it’s been a while since the California native won a major championship.
Fort Worth, TXHastings Tribune

Tim Cowlishaw: After defying Father Time at PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson looked mortal in first round of Charles Schwab Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ultimately, it’s all the same whether we are cheering Tom Brady for winning a Super Bowl at 43, marveling at LeBron James for remaining the most dominant playoff force in his 18th NBA season or, yes, gathered at the Colonial bright and early Thursday to watch Phil Mickelson unveil some 50-year-old magic tricks.
Fort Worth, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Spieth, Garcia share Colonial lead

FORT WORTH — Phil Mickelson kept hearing congratulatory words Thursday as he made his way around Colonial, and there was a huge roar from the crowd when the PGA Championship winner made a long putt to finish his round. Jordan Spieth kept making birdies in the same group. Spieth shot...
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.