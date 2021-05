The NFL unveiled its new 17-game, 18-week regular-season schedule last Wednesday night. Here is an early look at the toughest matchups facing the Green Bay Packers in 2021:. The Cardinals were a talented but inconsistent 8-8 team last year. This year, they could be vastly improved. Over the offseason, they added edge rusher J.J. Watt, center Rodney Hudson, linebacker Zaven Collins and wide receiver Rondale Moore. Quarterback Kyler Murray is also entering his third NFL season with the best supporting cast he’s had. With wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Murray and Moore, this offense will be difficult to stop.