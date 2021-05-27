Tummy Bugs

You may know Leomi Sadler’s work, if not her name, from its appearance in volumes 8 and 9 of Kramers Ergot. There, the strips read to me as a post-Paper-Rad exercise in the willfully childlike. Painted watercolor textures served as a backdrop for ballpoint pen drawings. Declarative dialogue depicted thought processes or internal monologues more than they suggested the building of consistent characterizations. If the shapes of those figures appearing suggested toys could be molded from their designs, no names were ever given to any of them. It may not make the strongest impression, but in the context of an anthology, that’s not necessarily a detriment. It fit neatly enough into an understanding of what art comics were, or could be, that no one objected to the inclusion the way they did reprints of Penthouse’s “Oh Wicked Wanda” strips, appearing in the same volume.